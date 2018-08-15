Coronation Street's Cath Tyldesley Has The Perfect Clap-Back For Man Who Body-Shamed Her

Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Catherine Tyldesley has hit back at a man who body-shamed her on a train. The actor was told she had “big child bearing hips” after a stranger bumped into her on public transport. However, she had the perfect come back for him as she recalled the tale on Twitter.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Catherine Tyldesley

She tweeted: “When some guy on the train bumps into you then blames my hips?!? What the actual fudge. “Nice to see body shaming is on the decrease… ‘Big Child bearing hips’ said the cheeky sod. “Yes they are, and I can probably dead lift twice your body weight love. #backoff,” she added.

Catherine also revealed the man in question even had the cheek to ask for a selfie after shaming her. When one of her followers asked why someone would say something like that to her, she responded: “Think he’d had a few. No excuse ... he then asked me for a selfie. I told him my hips probably wouldn’t fit on the picture.”

Bravo. Catherine recently made her exit from ‘Coronation Street’ after seven years of playing Eva Price. Earlier this year, she told ‘Zoe Ball On Sunday’ that she hoped the door would be left open for her character, but explained her decision to quit the role. “I just felt that it was time to have that little bit of a break and look at other projects,” Catherine said, admitting she wanted to spend some time with her young son. ″[I want to] do some travelling as well,” she added. “Just see what happens – bit of an adventure.”