Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

The UK’s Covid R rate has risen slightly to between 0.6 and 0.9, scientists advising the government have said.

Last week the estimated R rate was 0.6 to 0.8.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each Covid sufferer will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

The estimate was published on Friday and provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England, the R rate is 0.7 to 0.8.

Regionally it is as follows:

East of England – 0.6 to 0.9 (up from 0.6 to 0.8 last week)

London – 0.6 to 0.9 (up from 0.6 to 0.8)

Midlands – 0.6 to 0.9 (up from 0.6 to 0.8)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.7 to 0.9 (no change)

North-west – 0.7 to 0.9 (no change)

South-east – 0.7 to 0.9 (up from 0.6 to 0.8)

South-west – 0.6 to 0.9 (up from 0.5 to 0.8)

Here’s what the R rate is in the devolved nations

In Scotland the latest figures estimate the R rate is between 0.7 and 1.0, last week it was between 0.6 and 0.8.

In Wales it is believed to be between 0.6 and 0.8, last week it was between 0.7 and 0.9.

And in Northern Ireland, the R is estimated to be between 0.9 and 1.1, last week it was between 0.75 and 0.95.