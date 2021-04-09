Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid-19 R rate remains unchanged and is estimated to be between 0.8 and 1.0, scientists advising the government have said.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

The estimates are provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England, the R rate is 0.8 to 1.0.

East of England – 0.7 to 1.0 (unchanged)

London – 0.8 to 1.0 (slightly up from 0.7 to 1.0)

Midlands – 0.7 to 1.0 (unchanged)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

North-west – 0.8 to 1.0 (unchanged)

South-east – 0.7 to 0.9 (slightly down from 0.7 to 1.0)

South-west – 0.7 to 1.0 (unchanged)

Here’s what the R rate is in the devolved nations

In Scotland the latest figures estimate the R rate is unchanged, at between 0.8 and 1.0.

In Wales it is also unchanged, at between 0.7 to 0.9.

And in Northern Ireland, the latest figures suggest R is estimated to be between 0.9 and 1.05.

Previously a UK-wide figure was published, but since last week this has been dropped.

Sage said that, given the “increasingly localised approach” to managing the epidemic, “UK-level estimates are less meaningful than previously and may not accurately reflect the current picture”.