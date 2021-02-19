PM Urged To Give Vaccine Priority To People With Learning Disabilities

Boris Johnson has been urged to move people with learning disabilities further ahead in the queue for the coronavirus vaccines.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who is a carer for his disabled son, said people with learning disabilities have been “totally forgotten” by the government and that those with moderate and mild difficulties should be prioritised for jabs.

Davey also urged the prime minister to act “urgently” in response to an investigation by the Care Quality Commission into “shocking” reports that Covid patients with learning disabilities are being given do-not-resuscitate orders without consultation.

In a letter to the PM, Davey described it as another “another example of the appalling discrimination that many people with learning disabilities have suffered throughout this pandemic”, and called for their treatment to be a “priority” in any Covid public inquiry.

People with Down’s syndrome should have already had the vaccine as they are in priority group four under official guidelines, while those with severe and profound learning disabilities are in priority group six.

But many with a mild or moderate learning disability have not been prioritised at all, despite concerns that they could be at greater risk from the virus.

Davey questioned the priority list, which was decided by the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisations (JCVI), highlighting Public Health England research showing people with learning disabilities aged 18 to 34 could be 30 times more likely to die of Covid than people the same age without any disability.

The research estimated that across all age groups, people with learning disabilities had a Covid death rate 6.3 times higher than the general population.