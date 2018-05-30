I am being spun around, and around, and around, and around by a lovely chap called Patrick. “If you start to feel dizzy, just say,” he laughs. It’s a little late for that. I’m at my first Ceroc class - a fusion style of dance incorporating elements of Salsa alongside Rock’n’Roll. Ceroc is nothing new, with classes running in the UK for more than 20 years, but its popularity has steadily grown with the 200 weekly classes across the UK now having an average attendance of 93 people. The style has had a recent resurgence in my area and I’ve joined a beginners class in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, which local franchise owners Alma Neville and David Walker have been running for just six weeks. Needless to say I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing, but thankfully, Patrick is a dab hand at leading uncoordinated newbies.

Ceroc is less an exercise class and more an entire night out. The session begins at around 7:30pm and goes on until 10:45pm, although there’s no obligation to stay the entire time if, like me, you think that’s an outrageous schedule for a Monday night. Upon arrival my friend Caroline and I are greeted by one of the branch’s “taxi dancers” - a volunteer and experienced member who provides extra help to beginners. Before we embarrass ourselves with a partner, we’re taught the correct way to stand and how to hold a partner’s hands (the woman places her hands in front of her hips like she’s about to steer a shopping trolley, while the man clasps her hands from underneath). As the venue begins to fill up, we soon realise we’re among the youngest in the room. There are a handful of other millennials, but the main demographic of this class is over 50. I don’t mind - I’m here to learn a new dance style, not bag a hot date - but if you’re looking to meet younger dance enthusiasts, I’m told city venues tend to attract younger crowds. The local hall also has more of a “school disco vibe” than the photos on the Ceroc website would lead you to believe. Looking around, I’m also glad I had the foresight to research the dress code in advance; I’d advise rocking up in casual weekend clothing (in my case, a jumpsuit and pumps), rather than leggings, trainers and a sports bra. Some women bring fancy shoes to change into, but nothing much higher than a kitten heel.

The first hour of the session is designed to teach beginners four core moves that’ll help them survive the evening. There’s no awkward picking of partners; the teacher Emma Impey instructs us to form pairs of lines across the room with men facing opposite women - a set up similar to a traditional Scottish Cèilidh. We practice each movement a couple of times with the person opposite before Emma instructs the women to move one place to the left. Essentially it’s like dancing speed dating and means no man is subjected to my clumsiness for more than a couple of minutes. I’m pleasantly surprised to see a near-even mix of men and women among the 40-odd dancers, but a few of the more experienced ladies volunteer to take on the male lead roles to balance the numbers. The instructions for each movement are slow and easy to follow and I’ve soon got the general gist of the four moves - my favourite being the “octopus” which entails a series of three turns completed by the woman, then the man, then the woman, with entwined arms. The tutorial is made all the easier by the kindness of the people I’m partnered with. Regular attendees enthusiastically offer encouragement and on the odd occasion when I turn the wrong way, they laugh along with me (rather than at me) and tell me not to worry. I can see why Ceroc is advertised as a great way to meet new people. Although the slow pace of the tutorial is ideal for settling my nerves, with all the stopping and starting to switch partners, I can’t help but think I’m not doing much exercise. I don’t think my heart rate has increased once and 20 minutes in, I’m feeling impatient and eager for some speed. Thankfully, the freestyle section is just around the corner.