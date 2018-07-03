Children should be taken on school trips to slaughterhouses, according to ‘Countryfile’ presenter Tom Heap. “I honestly believe that slaughterhouses, intensive chicken barns or crowded pig pens should be open to the public eye. Schools should be encouraged to visit as part of the curriculum,” he told the Radio Times. “There could be see-through tunnels, as in an aquarium, through the farm and across the meat-processing floor, for a nice family day out before having a pork pie or some chicken nuggets at the café. Or a salad.”

PA Wire/PA Images Countryfile presenter Tom Heap who has suggested school children should be made to visit abattoirs in order to improve their understating of where their food comes from.

Heap, who presents segments on hare-culling, halal slaughter and intensive farming, says the BBC has received comments from viewers who have been upset by the content on ‘Countryfile’, which airs in the family-friendly slot of 7pm on Sunday evenings. But he believes children need to know that death is a fact of life and we shouldn’t “hide or gloss any uncomfortable truths”, as it will help to improve their understanding of where their food comes from, so when they grow up they can make informed decisions about whether to buy “standard, free-range or no meat at all”.

