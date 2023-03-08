Courteney Cox Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Coco At Scream VI Premiere

Courteney Cox made a rare public appearance with her teenage daughter at the world premiere of Scream VI on Monday.

The former Friends star and 18-year-old Coco posed together on the red carpet outside the AMC cinema in New York.

Courteney has reprised her role of Gale Weathers in the latest instalment of the slasher franchise, where she met her ex-husband – and Coco’s father – David Arquette.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of Screm VI held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images) Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

The former couple appeared opposite each other in the original 1996 Scream movie, with David portraying her love interest and the local deputy sheriff, Dwight “Dewey” Riley.

The two actors soon began a real-life romance and were married three years later, welcoming their daughter in 2004.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images) Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

The couple divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage but have remained good friends. They appeared together again in last year’s Scream, the fifth instalment in the slasher flick series, which depicted the death of David’s character.

“We met on Scream 1, and on Scream 2 we were kind of on and off dating. And by Scream 3 we were married,” David recalled in a 2010 interview with People.

Actors Courteney Cox (L) and David Arquette arrive at the "Scream 4" World Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) Jeff Vespa via Getty Images

Coco was also at her mother’s side last month when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

While giving her acceptance speech, the 58-year-old star gave Coco a sweet shout-out.

“I’m still in the process of working on my longest and most important projects,” she began, before thanking her boyfriend Johnny McDaid “for teaching me to be a better person”.

“And thank you, Coco, for reminding me every day that I’m not,” she laughed as Coco yelled out that she loved her.