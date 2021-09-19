Given her Friends character had the need for cleanliness and tidiness at all times, one of the last places you’d probably expect to run into Courteney Cox would be at a UK music festival. However, revellers at the Isle Of Wight Festival had quite the shock when they spotted the Monica Geller actor at the event.

David Rutherford / The Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Courteney Cox was spotted at the Isle of Wight Festival

Courteney was photographed speaking to and having pictures taken with fans on Saturday. She was at the festival with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, the keyboard and guitar player in Snow Patrol, who were Saturday night’s headliners.

David Rutherford / The Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Courteney was happy to pose for pictures at the event

The couple were introduced by Ed Sheeran and began a relationship in 2013, becoming engaged but later breaking off their engagement while remaining a couple. They had spent a large part of the pandemic unable to see each other due to international travel restrictions. Courteney revealed she was on the other side of the Atlantic last week when she posted a photo with Johnny on Instagram, writing: “1st night in London.”