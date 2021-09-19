Given her Friends character had the need for cleanliness and tidiness at all times, one of the last places you’d probably expect to run into Courteney Cox would be at a UK music festival.
However, revellers at the Isle Of Wight Festival had quite the shock when they spotted the Monica Geller actor at the event.
Courteney was photographed speaking to and having pictures taken with fans on Saturday.
She was at the festival with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, the keyboard and guitar player in Snow Patrol, who were Saturday night’s headliners.
The couple were introduced by Ed Sheeran and began a relationship in 2013, becoming engaged but later breaking off their engagement while remaining a couple.
They had spent a large part of the pandemic unable to see each other due to international travel restrictions.
Courteney revealed she was on the other side of the Atlantic last week when she posted a photo with Johnny on Instagram, writing: “1st night in London.”
Her UK trip means Courteney will miss attending Sunday night’s Emmy Awards in person, which take place in Los Angeles.
Courteney recently spoke of finally being recognised by the Emmys, having previously been the only principal cast member of Friends who never scored an Emmy nod during the show’s 10-season run.
She has been recognised for her work as an executive producer on the recent Friends reunion special, which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.