Courtney announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with her new dance partner Joshua Keefe.

The drag artist – real name Shane Janek – was revealed as a contestant on the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars on Wednesday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act is helping break down gender barriers on the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing , which she’s set to compete in with a male professional partner.

Revealing she will be performing as her drag alter-ego, she wrote: “Imma be twinkling round the floor on Dancing With The Stars in Australia!!! Can’t wait to do all the sexy dances and wear all the pretty dresses.”

She also referenced her infamous fall on the way into the Celebrity Big Brother house last year, adding: “Hopefully no wardrobe malfunctions this time.”

The Australian version of the show is the latest around the world to embrace same-sex partnerships, as conversation continues on the issue here in the UK.

So far, Strictly bosses have decided to stick with what they have repeatedly called the “traditional ballroom format” of male and female pairs.

This is despite many Strictly stars – including judge Craig Revel Horwood and professional dancer Ajlaz Skorjanec – calling for the show to embrace the change and feature same-sex pairs.

Courtney will be joined on Dancing With The Stars by the half-sister of former Neighbours star Holly Valance, Olympia.