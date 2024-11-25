Cynthia Erivo Responds To Ariana Grande's Spot-On Impression Of Her With An Impersonation Of Her Own

Ariana Grande reacts to Cynthia Erivo's impression of her LadBible

Remember earlier this month when Ariana Grande made headlines after catching Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo off guard with an impression of her?

Well, it turns out that it isn’t a one-way street.

During a joint interview with LadBible to promote their new film, the pair were asked which of them does a better impression of the other.

“I think you underestimate your impersonation abilities,” Ariana insisted to her pal and co-star.

Cynthia then repeated the 7 Rings singer’s statement back to her, prompting her to say: “You see what I’m saying? That was great! That was beautiful!”

“She has secret impersonations, she says ‘impersonations are not my thing’, and then she’ll drop into the best impersonation I’ve ever heard,” Ari added. “All will be revealed on your SNL [episode].”

Check out Cynthia’s impression of Ariana around the 7:50 mark in the LadBible video below:

But the Tony winner’s impressions didn’t stop there.

At around the 4:56 mark, the pair discussed Ariana’s beloved dog, Toulouse, with the Grammy winner referring to her fellow Wicked star as the canine’s “aunt Cynthia”.

“He will tell me off. I got told off the last time I came in and said hello to another dog,” Cynthia revealed, before launching into a bonus impersonation of a peeved Toulouse.

Cynthia's repertoire of Grande family impressions isn't just limited to Ariana LadBible

Ariana is already known as the queen of impressions, wowing fans with her impersonations of everyone from Britney Spears, Céline Dion and Judy Garland in the past.