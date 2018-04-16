Daily Mail Forced To Apologise After Using C-Word To Describe Australian Reality TV Star

The Daily Mail has apologised after calling an Australian reality TV contestant a “vapid c***” in an article she is now considering taking legal action over. The story, published on Sunday, was slammed on social media as “appalling”, “disgusting” and “obscene” before it was edited some two hours later to remove the comment.

The article, by Daily Mail Australia reporter April Glover, focused on the cosmetic treatment ex-Bachelor in Paradise contestant Florence Alexandra uses to combat bags under her eyes, but became personal in the final paragraph.

Daily Mail The Daily Mail article on Florence Alexandra

The controversial paragraph began with a brief outline of Alexandra’s TV credits - she “rose to fame” on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor, before “trying her luck at love again in Paradise”, the article noted. It then read:

Most people who were educated at a high-school level know these vapid c**** only go on the shows to find mediocre Instagram fame and make a living promoting teeth whiteners and unnecessary cosmetic procedures."

Screenshots of the paragraph quickly circulated on social media which led to the Mail editing the copy, and some amused reactions by other journalists, like Emily Baker from the Canberra Times.

Refreshing honesty from the Daily Mail this morning https://t.co/izxC2xpveE pic.twitter.com/OI1ZNEewHR — Emily Baker (@emlybkr) April 15, 2018

Either April Glover’s been hacked or she REALLY doesn’t like ‘reality starlets’. pic.twitter.com/PY2bzwLdwD — Stacey J (@StaceyCeeJay) April 15, 2018