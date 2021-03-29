BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker Says There Is A ‘Decent Bloke Fighting To Get Out’ Of Piers Morgan

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has spoken out over his rivalry with Piers Morgan – believing there’s “a decent bloke fighting to get out” of him. Over the past five years, Dan and Piers have traded insults on social media multiple times, mostly in relation to viewing figures for their respective daytime TV shows. Earlier this month, Dan invited Piers to appear on BBC Breakfast following his sudden departure from Good Morning Britain over comments he made about Meghan Markle. Reacting to the news shortly afterwards, Dan tweeted: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan. If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it... we could make some space for you in the morning.”

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images BBC presenter Dan Walker

Dan has now spoken out about his rival, saying he has no problem being seen as the “more measured presenter”. Speaking to The Times, Dan said: “Piers and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB. “He likes to throw a few insults around, but underneath all the froth I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out. “They are very different programmes and I’ve always said GMB do a good job. “Our styles are very different, but the idea that you’ve not done a good job unless you demand resignations and rant at the interviewee is laughable. “I don’t want you to know my opinion. I have no problem being seen as the more measured presenter.”

Getty Piers Morgan