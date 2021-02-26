ITV has cut short the current series of Dancing On Ice after it was hit by a number of disasters. Five celebrities have had to withdraw from the skating competition thanks to injuries or positive Covid tests. Bosses confirmed that the end of the series will now be brought forward a week to 14 March.

ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock There were 12 celebrities at the start of Dancing On Ice 2021

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: “ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14 March. “Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.” The move to cut short the series follows the decision to take the show off air last Sunday in the hope of getting the competition back on track. However, producers were dealt another blow when Jason Donovan became the fifth contestant forced to quit the show last week, after failing to recover from a back injury that saw him pull out of a live show earlier this month.