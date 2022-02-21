Dancing On Ice Loses Fifth Contestant As Two More Stars Take A Tumble On The Ice

They say all good things must come to an end, as Dancing On Ice proved on Sunday night when the judging panel called time on Bez’s time in the competition.

After five weeks of entertaining the nation with his “unique” brand of skating – never taking off his crash helmet or protective gear for even a second on the ice – the Happy Mondays star landed in the bottom two over the weekend, alongside Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

Bez and Angela Egan speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after their elimination Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Both contestants then skated again, with the panel, including guest judge Arlene Phillips, unanimously voting to save Sally.

Despite Bez’s tumble on the ice last week, he managed to remain on two skates for the entire episode – but unfortunately the same can’t be said for his professional partner Angela Egan.

During their final skate, Angela took a fall on the ice, joking afterwards: “I can’t believe I was the one who fell.”

Angela slipped on the ice during the pair's second performance of the night ITV

Following his elimination, Bez told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he had “loved every moment” of his Dancing On Ice experience, adding: “At least I can go to the ice rink at Christmas and put on a decent show.”

But Angela wasn’t the only member of the cast who took a tumble on Sunday night.

During their routine to the Les Misérables ballad Stars, Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman pulled off a seriously impressive move, only to both end up falling on the ice a few seconds later.

Connor and Angela also took a tumble during Sunday's live show ITV

Despite the blunder, the pair earned an overall score of 40.5 out of 50 points from the judges, avoiding the skate-off for the fifth week running.

Seven couples now remain in the competition, with next week seeing the contestants tackling “Prop Week”.

