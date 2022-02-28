Dancing On Ice viewers were left howling during Sunday night’s live show after host Phillip Schofield suffered a bit of a presenting gaffe.

After each of the remaining celebrities had performed, Phil sat down to speak to a few of them about their routines, before throwing to co-host Holly Willoughby, who was downstairs in the studio with the celebs’ friends and family.

Unfortunately, though, it seemed she wasn’t quite camera-ready at that moment.

When Phillip introduced his colleague with a Claudia Winkleman-esque “Holly!”, there were two seconds of awkward silence, before Holly was heard whispering off-screen: “No!”

“Oh!” Schofe then piped up, before realising he was actually supposed to have been introducing a pre-recorded VT about next week’s episode.

Schofe shortly after realising his mistake ITV

“You’re alright,” he then shouted down. “Stand down!”

The blunder certainly tickled Dancing On Ice viewers, who were watching the show live over the weekend…

also the tiny “…no!” from Holly when Phil tried to pass to her at the wrong time <3 #dancingonice — lexi (@dowdensmushtuk) February 27, 2022

That was so funny 😂💀 — Grace Hannah (@Hannah10910806) February 27, 2022

Haha, even the veteran presenters can mess up sometimes! — Sophie Sharp 🍄 (@SophieSharpie) February 27, 2022

Phil: over to Holly

Holly: No.



😂 #dancingonice — Jonathan Mruczek (@jonnymuzzer) February 27, 2022

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only mishap during Sunday’s live show.

For the second week in a row, The Vamps musician Connor Ball took a tumble on the ice during his live performance, with his latest accident leaving him needing stitches in his leg when he cut himself with the blade of his ice skate.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition at the end of the episode.

She landed in the bottom two alongside Olympian Kye Whyte, who managed to survive his third skate-off when all four judges opted to save him.