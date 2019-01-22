‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have jumped to the defence of professional skater Vanessa Bauer, amid tabloid reports about her behaviour behind the scenes.

While The GC’s supposed diva antics (which she has repeatedly denied) on ‘Dancing On Ice’ have dominated the headlines in recent weeks, Vanessa has been accused by The Mirror of being “proper icy” towards staff during training for this week’s live show.

However, a rep for the show has been quick to nip these claims in the bud.