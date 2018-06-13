PA Wire/PA Images A 'danger to life' alert has been issued for Britain as storm Hector is set to batter the north and Scotland on Thursday

A “danger to life” weather alert has been issued just days after forecasters said Britain could enjoy its hottest summer in 12 years.

The Met Office on Wednesday issued a yellow weather warning saying winds of up to 60mph are set to batter the north east, north west and Yorkshire as storm Hector hits in the coming days.

Forecasters also warned of a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, as well as flying debris, power cuts and road and rail chaos.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “In addition, a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind with the highest rainfall totals over parts of western Scotland.

“Within the warning area, the greatest potential for disruption is likely to be in northern parts of Northern Ireland around rush hour on Thursday and later in the morning across southern and central parts of Scotland.

“It is possible that amber warnings may be issued for some areas later on Wednesday or early on Thursday if this risk increases further.”