More than 240 hours of sunshine last month led to it being the warmest May since records began more than 100 years ago, forecasters have said.

The average daily maximum temperature throughout May was 17C, provisional figures have revealed - the warmest it has been since 1910.

The previous warmest May was in 1992 when the average daytime maximum was 16.9C.

The UK was bathed in 245.3 hours of sunshine this May - the sunniest spell since 1929. The previous sunniest May was in 1989 when 241.7 hours of sunshine were recorded.

In a statement, forecasters said it was “a spring of contrasts” but added that the period was 0.3C higher than the average between 1981 and 2010.

Across the UK, the average May temperature was 1.5C above the long-term 1981-2010 average at 11.9C. Scotland was cooler, at 10.5C, but its spike was higher, with a long-term average increase of 1.7C.