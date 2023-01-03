Daniel Craig Has Seen Your Calls For A Muppets/Knives Out Crossover, And He Has Thoughts

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix Â© 2022

Daniel Craig has responded to calls from fans for the Muppets to join him in the next instalment in the Knives Out series.

Glass Onion, the sequel to the original Knives Out film, debuted on Netflix just before Christmas, and has already proved hugely popular on the streaming service.

Because of that, people have already begun speculating about which stars could join Daniel in the third film in the series.

And given the festive timing of film number two, a lot of film fans already had the Muppets on the brain, suggesting the gang could be perfect co-stars for the former James Bond actor when he next plays Benoit Blanc…

Ok, so for the next Benoit Blanc film, hear me out: pic.twitter.com/Q36nnK0N5Z — Matt Baume (@MattBaume) December 27, 2022

hear me out...



Knives Out 3: A Muppets Murder Mystery pic.twitter.com/LdXR2XyLlV — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 28, 2022

i would pay good money for a knives out muppets crossover #KnivesOut #GlassOnionKnivesOut pic.twitter.com/KOAHp5oKVT — Blurr 🪲 (@oceanblurrrr) December 31, 2022

Look, a Muppets / Knives Out mystery comedy musical is simply a must at this point. I know it. You know it.



Just imagine Interrogation Song in that beautiful Benoit Blanc drawl! https://t.co/Zg2QL5fvry pic.twitter.com/roBGw7nVcF — Ilya Glazkov (@IlGlaz) December 28, 2022

Muppets Knives Out with Jennifer Coolidge and Daniel Craig as the only human characters. Next question. https://t.co/KMgodX745f — 𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟✨ (@NateBlanchett) December 30, 2022

If Benoit Blanc meets the muppets I desperately need him to treat it like it’s just a normal thing. I don’t wanna hear any “my word it appeauhs that I am conversin with some sort of living puppet creatures” I just want him to be like “Kermit I’ve heard so much about you” — mel, payakan fangirl (@CadenToMyHazel) December 29, 2022

I love that we've already reached the stage where we are assuming there's going to be a Muppets Knives Out movie, and are now just discussing the practicalities of it. https://t.co/DtsEaaJ3Ar — Jack Yeo-ho-ho 🎅 (@jackryeo) January 2, 2023

Reading the 7,000th “make Knives Out 3 all Muppets” post as if they’re the first one to think of it and wondering if I spend too much time here pic.twitter.com/B0JHo8lepa — Adam Sass (@TheAdamSass) December 27, 2022

During an on-screen Q&A with the full cast of Glass Onion, director Rian Johnson was asked whether every Knives Out film would feature “terrible people in beautiful locations”.

“That’s our bread and butter,” he joked, with Leslie Odom Jr then bringing up the popular suggestion that the next film would be “Benoit Blanc with the Muppets”.

[Benoit Blanc voice] it appeahs these parTICulah inqu’ries came diRECtly from the most curiously predisposed fans, as it were pic.twitter.com/yn4T0RxPwf — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 2, 2023

“That’s a pretty good idea,” Rian responded, with Daniel agreeing: “That’s a really good idea!”

However, in an interview with Netflix’s official publication Tudum, Rian admitted fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought,” he explained

“As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously.”

The Muppets Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Con

Sadly, Rian then concluded: “You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.

“I wouldn’t want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you’d have to make a choice and compromise one or the other.

“If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie.”

The idea is super fun and I don’t want to be a party pooper BUT… (also worth reading the whole thing because the photos in this piece are pretty freakin great) https://t.co/KTF3QWtMZI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 3, 2023

it's my understanding that disney loves to share its intellectual property with anyone who asks, and at no cost — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 3, 2023

Well now that I have this in writing from you Dave… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 3, 2023

For anyone who is looking for some new Muppet content in 2023, we’ve got some good news for you.

Later this year, the new series The Muppets Mayhem will debut on Disney+, taking the form of a mockumentary series centred around the Muppet theatre’s house band The Electric Mayhem.

