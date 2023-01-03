Daniel Craig Has Seen Your Calls For A Muppets/Knives Out Crossover, And He Has Thoughts

Daniel Craig has responded to calls from fans for the Muppets to join him in the next instalment in the Knives Out series.
Glass Onion, the sequel to the original Knives Out film, debuted on Netflix just before Christmas, and has already proved hugely popular on the streaming service.
Because of that, people have already begun speculating about which stars could join Daniel in the third film in the series.
And given the festive timing of film number two, a lot of film fans already had the Muppets on the brain, suggesting the gang could be perfect co-stars for the former James Bond actor when he next plays Benoit Blanc…
During an on-screen Q&A with the full cast of Glass Onion, director Rian Johnson was asked whether every Knives Out film would feature “terrible people in beautiful locations”.
“That’s our bread and butter,” he joked, with Leslie Odom Jr then bringing up the popular suggestion that the next film would be “Benoit Blanc with the Muppets”.
“That’s a pretty good idea,” Rian responded, with Daniel agreeing: “That’s a really good idea!”
However, in an interview with Netflix’s official publication Tudum, Rian admitted fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.
“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought,” he explained
“As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously.”
Sadly, Rian then concluded: “You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.
“I wouldn’t want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you’d have to make a choice and compromise one or the other.
“If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie.”
For anyone who is looking for some new Muppet content in 2023, we’ve got some good news for you.
Later this year, the new series The Muppets Mayhem will debut on Disney+, taking the form of a mockumentary series centred around the Muppet theatre’s house band The Electric Mayhem.
As well as the Muppet favourites we all know and love, the series will also star Lilly Singh as A&R executive Nora, who is tasked with trying to land the Electric Mayhem their first ever platinum album.