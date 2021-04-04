NBC Daniel Kaluuya takes to the SNL stage

He continued: “People ask me, ‘what’s worse: British racism or American racism?’. Let me put it his way, British racism is so bad white people left. “They wanted to be free – free to create their own kind of racisms, so that’s why they invented Australia, South Africa… and Boston.” Later in the monologue, Daniel referenced the technical difficulties that blighted his winning moment at the Golden Globes earlier in the year. He explained: “I actually won a Golden Globe for that role [in Judas And The Black Messiah]. But wait, wait, wait. It was on Zoom. And this is what happened. “I was muted! Can you believe that?! I told the best joke of my life and I was muted! I felt like I was in the Sunken Place!”

NBC Daniel got big laughs from the SNL audience during his monologue