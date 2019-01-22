A Brexit-backing Tory MP has drawn an extraordinary response after revealing he has asked the Polish government to intervene if Britain asks the EU for an extension of Article 50.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury, made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, claiming he was trying to thwart “attempts by Remainer MPs to delay or obstruct Brexit”.

But the move was swiftly condemned as commentators highlighted the hypocrisy of someone campaigning for more sovereignty actively seeking another government to interfere in the UK’s affairs.