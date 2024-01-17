Daniel Radcliffe Names The 1 Key Reason He Wants To Star In A Rom-Com With Quinta Brunson

Daniel Radcliffe and Quinta Brunson Getty Images, Associated Press

Daniel Radcliffe is ready to sweep Quinta Brunson off her feet in a new romantic comedy.

Speaking to Variety on the Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday night, the Harry Potter star said he’d like to do more rom-coms when asked what genre he hopes to take on next.

When asked who he’d want as his leading lady, he immediately named the Abbott Elementary creator.

“Quinta Brunson; we should do something together,” he said. “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”

Daniel Radcliffe wants to do a rom-com with Quinta Brunson: “We’re a perfect height match.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/XYWoGlEspl — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

Daniel and Quinta have actually worked together before, but it was more about comedy and less about romance.

They appeared in the Emmy-winning TV movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a parody biopic about comedic musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. Daniel starred in the lead role, while Quinta played media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Quinta had a groundbreaking night at the Emmys on Monday.

She landed the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for Abbott Elementary, becoming the first Black woman to win the category since Isabel Sanford scooped the same award in 1981 for The Jeffersons.

She celebrated the genre of comedy during an emotional acceptance speech.