Ultimately, when the panel were undecided over who to send home, it was up to Head Judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote, opting to save Graeme and Oti because they gave a “more flawless performance” with “more energy” and “more excitement”.

In Sunday night’s results show, Danny and professional partner Amy Dowden wound up in the dance-off against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, who also fell near the bottom of the scoreboard in the most recent live show.

Reflecting on his time in the competition, Danny said: “It’s been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn’t get Amy to where she needed to be.

“Everything I have done on this show is because of Amy. It was her training, her choreography that got me here. I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves.”

It’s been a difficult week for Danny both on and off the dance floor, after an “intense” moment during rehearsals led to reports that he was on his “final warning” from ‘Strictly’ bosses for “bullying” his ‘Strictly’ partner.

While an insider told HuffPost UK that no such warning had been given, Danny later spoke out to imply that such stories written about him were rooted in racism.

Danny and Amy went on to address the subject during an interview on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, in which they insisted that the actor was not a “bully”.

Following this, Danny later suggested there was a “vendetta” against him, saying: “My [conscience] is clear over all of it. It seems to be turning into a vendetta.

“For some reason, some people don’t want me to be successful on Strictly. It’s more than just a Strictly story. This is personal.”

The remaining eight couples will return to ‘Strictly’ next week, for the show’s annual special aired live from Blackpool Tower, kicking off on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.