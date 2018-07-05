Imagine looking over your shoulder while taking part in the parents’ race at sports day, only to see David Beckham about to overtake you.

School sports days bring out the competitive side in many of us and we imagine competing against a professional footballer (albeit a retired one), rather ups the ante. But Beckham certainly wasn’t going to make any allowances when taking on other dads in a bean bag balancing race.

Victoria Beckham shared a video of the competition in an Instastory to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.