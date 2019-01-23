David Davis Reveals £3,000-An-Hour Job With Firm Led By No-Deal Brexit Champion

David Davis has landed a £3,000-an-hour job with JCB, the multi-national construction giant led by a billionaire who has championed a no-deal Brexit.

Theresa May’s former Brexit Secretary disclosed his lucrative role as ‘external advisor’ for Lord Anthony Bamford’s firm in the official MP register of interests on Thursday.

It was revealed the Tory MP will make £60,000-a-year in 2019 and 2020 working just 20-hours-a-year for the firm.

JCB’s chief executive, Lord Bamford, is a staunch supporter of Brexit and a major donor to the Conservative Party.

He told the Telegraph in January that crashing out of the EU without a deal “would end uncertainty” for businesses.

Ferrari-collecting Lord Bamford and his brother, Mark Bamford, gave £2.5m to the Tories in 2017 either personally or through their firm.

The Bamford family also gave £643,000 to Leave groups during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, including £600,000 for Vote Leave, £33,000 for Grassroots Out and £10,000 for Brexit think tank the Bruges Group.