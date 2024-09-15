David Lammy Refuses To Condemn Donald Trump For Claiming Immigrants Eat Pets

“America is one of the most robust democracies in the world, they have a lively debate”



David Lammy has refused to condemn Donald Trump over his claim that immigrants are eating pets in America.

The foreign secretary said he did not want to “stray into American democracy” when asked for his thoughts on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC1 this morning.

Trump made his unfounded claim about Hiatian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, during his presidential debate with Democrat rival Kamala Harris last week.

He said: “They’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”

Kuenssberg asked Lammy: “Donald Trump made claims that were not true this week about Hiatian immigrants in Ohio eating pets. There have been bomb threats against schools in Springfield in Ohio because of what he said mentioning Hiatians. What do you think about that kind of campaigning?”

Lammy replied: “I’m here as foreign secretary. America is one of the most robust democracies in the world. They have a lively debate.”

Kuenssberg interrupted him to say: “This is more than a lively debate though, isn’t it?”

But Lammy said he “wasn’t going to give” his opinion and added: “Just coming out of a general election, I was not keen to hear American politicians commenting on our politics, and we have a pretty robust politics as well.

“So that is the position. You can push me, but I’m not going to stray into the American democracy and the ups and downs that I’ve been following for well over 30 years. In all American elections, lots of things get said. That is a matter for them.”

Kuenssberg hit back: But foreign secretary, isn’t this more than the normal ups and downs of campaigning? This is a man who wants to get back to the White House who is circulating claims that appear to be causing harm to people and making claims that are not true.

“You’re a lifelong campaigner against racism. I think people watching this morning would hope that you would call this out for what it appears to be.”

The foreign secretary said: “We have been talking about lives in Ukraine and about lives in Gaza and in the Middle East - those hostages that are still held.

“That is the sober reality of being the UK foreign secretary. The ups and downs of the American political system, the language that is used, is a matter for them.

“I will work with whomever the Americans produce as their leader, and of course the eventual Secretary of State for the people of global security.”