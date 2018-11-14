Scottish Secretary David Mundell and the twelve other Conservative MPs in Scotland have warned Theresa May she must not sign away the UK’s fishing rights as part of her Brexit deal.

In a letter to the prime minister, the MPs said the government must stick to its promise that the UK will leave the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and negotiate as an independent costal state from December 2020.

“You said in your conference speech that anything less would be a ‘betrayal of Scotland’ and we completely agree,” the letter seen by the BBC said.

“This has raised expectations in the fishing industry that Brexit will lead to complete control and full sovereignty over domestic waters that we must deliver on.

“We could not support an agreement with the EU that would prevent the UK from independently negotiating access and quota shares.”