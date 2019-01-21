Police Release Mugshot After 'David Schwimmer Lookalike' Fails To Turn Up To Court

A mugshot has been released of an uncanny David Schwimmer lookalike who police wanted to trace over an alleged theft of a case of beer from a Blackpool shop.
Officers in Lancashire Police are seeking Abdulah Husseini – who has been on the run for a month – after he failed to show up to Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 18.
The 36-year-old is accused of stealing a coat, mobile phone and a wallet from a local restaurant on September 20.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, along with a new mugshot to help members of the public identify the suspect – who admittedly looks slightly less like the former ‘Friends’ star in his latest photo.
Husseini gained notoriety after Lancashire Police shared on Facebook a grainy surveillance image which appeared to show him running through a convenience store cradling cans of beer in October.
But social media users quickly picked up on the fact that he looked like Schwimmer, who responded by recreating the clip in a tweet that went viral, adding the hashtag #itwasntme.
Husseini was arrested in November following the widely-shared appeal.
The force said in a statement: “Husseini, of Slough, is described as being 6 foot tall. He has links to Slough but may have travelled to anywhere in the country.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us by emailing 3136@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference WA1822955.”
Husseini is also wanted by the Metropolitan Police for failing to appear in court over a handling stolen goods charge, and also for an outstanding theft matter.