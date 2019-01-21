Police Release Mugshot After 'David Schwimmer Lookalike' Fails To Turn Up To Court

A mugshot has been released of an uncanny David Schwimmer lookalike who police wanted to trace over an alleged theft of a case of beer from a Blackpool shop.

Officers in Lancashire Police are seeking Abdulah Husseini – who has been on the run for a month – after he failed to show up to Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

The 36-year-old is accused of stealing a coat, mobile phone and a wallet from a local restaurant on September 20.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, along with a new mugshot to help members of the public identify the suspect – who admittedly looks slightly less like the former ‘Friends’ star in his latest photo.