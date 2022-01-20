Footballer David Stockdale's Website Has Delighted The Internet

David Stockdale playing for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017. Reuters Staff via Reuters

Trying to figure out why the internet does what it does can leave your heading spinning. So quite why a corner of social media was obsessing over the website of a third-tier professional football player on Tuesday afternoon perhaps defies explanation.

But let’s give it a go, since David Stockdale, the 36-year-old Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper, was the toast of Twitter.

Advertisement

David Stockdale's website is the best thing you'll see today 👇https://t.co/cD0WOUBHJQ — Football League Zone (@TheFLZone) January 20, 2022

Lot of tribal feuding between different fanbases this past week, and it's got quite ugly. So how about we end it and instead focus on David Stockdale's personal website, as we can all surely agree that it's absolutely marvellous.https://t.co/bd68DWdZge — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 20, 2022

Obsessed with David Stockdale's website https://t.co/bCrLVrxhsN — Papa Roachford (@BaggioBand) January 20, 2022

The opening line of the ex-Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion stopper’s website sets the tone: “You know the goalkeeper – now find out about the personality.” Straight away it’s quite presumptive about a player who, beyond football obsessives, is not really a household name despite his 19-year, 16-club career.

Pretty quickly, there’s a familiarity to the phrasing that brings to mind one man: David Brent.

Advertisement

The sections the website is divided into – The Man, The Athlete, The Businessman, The Philanthropist, The Pundit – brings to mind the Wernham Hogg regional manager’s assessment of himself: “I suppose I’ve created an atmosphere where I’m a friend first and a boss second. Probably an entertainer third.”

David Stockdale is every bit David Brent as new website is a hit on social media https://t.co/WBIecVWhZO pic.twitter.com/BJa4REH0Rq — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 20, 2022

"Put, 'David Stockdale is refreshingly laid back for a man with such responsibility.'" https://t.co/iaWJUZ8MlK pic.twitter.com/Rh0Xa6FZ7X — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) January 20, 2022

Friend first, goalkeeper second. Probably entertainer third. — #BSHLOUT (@Andy1875KRO) January 20, 2022

The set of glossy photographs speaking to the facets of the man also delighted many, whether it was perusing a broadsheet newspaper while perched on a Chesterfield sofa to indicate “pundit”, or the various moody poses worthy of a Top Man model.

Advertisement

Perhaps the winner, however, is “The Businessman” – Stockdale besuited, alongside a globe and a chessboard, while toying with a cigar.

Is David Stockdale's website real or an expert piss take. Hard to tell. Nothing says League Two standard keeper quite like a massive cuban and a map of the world. pic.twitter.com/ZjfA7UrN7T — No Question About That (@nqatpod) January 20, 2022

Can’t wait to see the trailer for ‘The Businessman’, starring Tom Hardy as a bruised and battered David Stockdale defending his property empire from really hostile mafia takeovers, with Stephen Graham as his rival and Gareth Ainsworth playing the role of Gareth Ainsworth https://t.co/KsLxHiB2Ga — Le Classique (@LeClassiquePod) January 20, 2022

But it’s all in the words.

Who knew about his “unswerving respect for women”, or that his favourite shirt number is 13, or his accumulated 132 clean sheets? The reference to “his classic 1986 Ferrari Mondial” is almost Alan Partridge-esque. And Stockdale’s “international call-ups” that were “alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard” raised a few eyebrows since his only actual appearance was in the England ‘C’ team.

But it’s easy to mock.

Advertisement