David Tennant Has Joined The Star-Studded Cast Of This Bestselling Novel's Film Adaptation

If you thought the cast of The Thursday Murder Club couldn’t get any more jam-packed with A-listers, just wait.

Richard Osman’s best-selling cosy mystery is about to be adapted for the big screen, with Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie already confirmed to be playing the group of retirees who gather every week to solve different murders for fun, only to wind up caught up in a real-life case.

More casting details have now been unveiled, with David Tennant among those joining the film, which begins production next month.

The Thursday Murder Club will be directed by Chris Columbus, whose past credits include Home Alone, Mrs Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potter films.

For his part, Richard Osman is over the moon at seeing so many big names appearing in the film adaptation of his book, teasing there are “more names coming” during the latest instalment of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment.

“I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies,” he added.

The Thursday Murder Club was first published in 2020, and has already spawned a string of sequels, The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed and The Last Devil To Die.