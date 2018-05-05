Davina McCall has revealed she’d love to take part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after years of turning down the opportunity.
The presenter says she’s been asked to take part in the BBC dance show on multiple occasions but she’s always declined the offer.
But now the 50-year-old has had a change of heart - although it could still be a few years until we see her strutting her stuff on the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor.
She told The Sun: “Strictly Come Dancing kept asking me for quite a long time, but I think they have given up asking now,.
“I would like to do it, though – just not until all my kids [Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11] have left home.
“If Strictly still want me when I’m 60 years old, then I’ll do it.”
Davina, who’ll soon be on our screens every week day when she presents ‘The 100K Drop’ on Channel 4, also revealed the one TV show she wishes she presented.
“The one TV programme I would love to present – and I do give Ben Shephard a hard time about this – is Ninja Warrior UK,” she said. “I just think it’s very me.”
Last week, Davina revealed that her experience of drink and drug addiction has helped her cope with the breakdown of her 17-year marriage.
The ‘Long Lost Family’ presenter announced she was splitting with her husband Matthew Robertson last November.
She told Red magazine: “’[You] need to experience difficulty to learn how to be resilient. If you haven’t been through anything difficult, the minute you do, it will hit you like a freight train and you won’t know what to do because you’ve never been given the tools to deal with it.”