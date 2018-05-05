Davina McCall has revealed she’d love to take part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after years of turning down the opportunity. The presenter says she’s been asked to take part in the BBC dance show on multiple occasions but she’s always declined the offer.

PA Wire/PA Images Davina McCall

But now the 50-year-old has had a change of heart - although it could still be a few years until we see her strutting her stuff on the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor. She told The Sun: “Strictly Come Dancing kept asking me for quite a long time, but I think they have given up asking now,. “I would like to do it, though – just not until all my kids [Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11] have left home. “If Strictly still want me when I’m 60 years old, then I’ll do it.”

PA Archive/PA Images