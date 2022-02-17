Dawn French on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Dawn French has revealed she couldn’t resist cracking a rather rude joke when she came face to face with royalty.

The Vicar Of Dibley star is a guest on this week’s Graham Norton Show, and during her interview recalled the time she made a cheeky comment in the presence of Prince Charles.

Discussing her upcoming theatre show Dawn French Is A Huge Twat (yes, really), she explained: “It’s a show about all the times I have done stupid things, which is alarmingly often. You name it, I have done it.”

She continued: “I was in the line-up to meet Prince Charles at the premiere of The Chronicles Of Narnia, in which I played Mrs Beaver.

“And when he asked me what I did in the film, I said, ‘Tonight Your Royal Highness you will see my beaver’.”

On Charles’ reaction, Dawn said: “I sort of smiled at him, he sort of twinkled at me and then moved on very quickly!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dawn said that while she and her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders had “no plans” for a full-blown reunion, they did have something coming up their sleeves for Comic Relief later in the year.

“I think the time for the sketch show is over,” she said. “But Jen and I are like kids when we get together and have lots of fun thinking about it – the likes of Line of Duty, Killing Eve and The Crown are just begging for it!