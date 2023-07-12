Twitter Reacts To Hugh Jackman In Iconic Wolverine Suit For Deadpool 3

After over two decades, Hugh Jackman will finally don the iconic yellow and blue Wolverine costume in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.
On Monday, Twitter users got a first look at the actor wearing the beloved supersuit after the Deadpool Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Hugh and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, walking side-by-side.
Fans of Wolverine know that this is a massive win considering the original X-Men movies steered clear from the traditional costumes, particularly Wolverine’s famous bright yellow suit from the Marvel Comics and ’90s animated X-Men series, which fans literally begged to see for years.
After the snapshot of Hugh hit the internet, it was only right for Twitter users to have an absolute field day...
Though many fans beamed over the star’s suit, some Twitter users pointed out that it includes sleeves, unlike his famous look in the comic books...
However, other Twitter users speculated that the sleeves might be in place to protect the Australian actor from the sun while filming due to Hugh’s skin cancer treatments over the years.
In September, Ryan ignited social media after releasing a surprise video teasing the return of the regenerative mutant with virtually indestructible adamantium claws for Deadpool 3.
The video came to be despite Hugh having previously said that his Wolverine days were over.
Since 2000, Jackman has played the fast-healing superhero nine times in multiple films, including X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class in a cameo, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days Of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2 and Logan.
His Wolverine character died during his last appearance in 2017’s Logan after adamantium poisoning overwhelmed his system, killing him slowly due to his age.
Deadpool 3 hits cinemas in November 2024.