Twitter Reacts To Hugh Jackman In Iconic Wolverine Suit For Deadpool 3

After over two decades, Hugh Jackman will finally don the iconic yellow and blue Wolverine costume in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

On Monday, Twitter users got a first look at the actor wearing the beloved supersuit after the Deadpool Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Hugh and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, walking side-by-side.

Fans of Wolverine know that this is a massive win considering the original X-Men movies steered clear from the traditional costumes, particularly Wolverine’s famous bright yellow suit from the Marvel Comics and ’90s animated X-Men series, which fans literally begged to see for years.

Now in Hugh Res pic.twitter.com/UiuoaECMVp — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 10, 2023

After the snapshot of Hugh hit the internet, it was only right for Twitter users to have an absolute field day...

FINALLY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS WE GOT COMIC ACCURATE WOLVERINE pic.twitter.com/AwCpxhjiFh — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) July 10, 2023

It’s just so damn surreal seeing Hugh doing the iconic Wolverine pose in his comic accurate suit 😩 #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/uoQ5mbUa88 — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 11, 2023

Like this is crazy, they are doing a comic accurate Wolverine suit in a movie. I need even more comicbook movies to stop being ashamed of its colorful and weird costumes. pic.twitter.com/9kGqB2jM2l — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) July 10, 2023

Wolverine is one of my favourite characters of all time so it’s a dream come true to finally see this happen. Extremely, EXTREMELY excited for this one. https://t.co/x6ZJVksOMv — BSL 🔜 #TIFF23 (@bigscreenleaks) July 10, 2023

Though many fans beamed over the star’s suit, some Twitter users pointed out that it includes sleeves, unlike his famous look in the comic books...

I’m so happy we are finally getting Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3 but I really wish it didn’t have sleeves. pic.twitter.com/nBUPIeGmeD — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 11, 2023

The more I look at it, the more I love this suit. I do wish they didn't have the sleeves, but it's as close to perfection as I could have asked for after waiting 20+ years to see a live action classic Wolverine suit.



Now give him the cowl please. pic.twitter.com/ruuzk0YHzZ — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) July 10, 2023

Our first look at Wolverine in Deadpool 3 😮💨🔥



I’m hoping them sleeves get ripped off during a fight. Need that sleeveless look too pic.twitter.com/wafmharYuu — Ash -COMMS OPEN-🕸️ (@FleurashDesign) July 10, 2023

Besides the GARBAGE sleeves…Wolverine looks INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/4ol3mSl7xZ — PattyNest (@PattyNest) July 10, 2023

However, other Twitter users speculated that the sleeves might be in place to protect the Australian actor from the sun while filming due to Hugh’s skin cancer treatments over the years.

Just been made aware Wolverine’s suit has sleeves likely because Hugh Jackman is susceptible to skin cancer & they wanna cover him up as much as they can. Fair enough! https://t.co/Lve51PHTdn — Bjönk (@BorkEternal) July 11, 2023

Idk if the sleeves on Jackman's suit are actually there precisely cuz he had skin cancer.



My bets are on the idea that we'll see him in-costume a lot, and since he has (a great) muscle suit, he won't have to always dehydrate in order for Wolverine to look how he desires. pic.twitter.com/C8jJ4tUDap — Ivan B. Parker (@Parker_Luck394) July 11, 2023

In September, Ryan ignited social media after releasing a surprise video teasing the return of the regenerative mutant with virtually indestructible adamantium claws for Deadpool 3.

The video came to be despite Hugh having previously said that his Wolverine days were over.

Since 2000, Jackman has played the fast-healing superhero nine times in multiple films, including X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class in a cameo, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days Of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2 and Logan.

His Wolverine character died during his last appearance in 2017’s Logan after adamantium poisoning overwhelmed his system, killing him slowly due to his age.