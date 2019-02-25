Debunking the 'Momo Challenge' – 6 Tips For Parents Dealing With Scaremongering 'Suicide Games'

Parents have been urged to talk to their children about the alleged existence of disturbing online ‘suicide games’ that encourage young people to hurt themselves – and each other. These ‘games’ sweep the globe, alongside scaremongering images, warnings and links to reported deaths. We’ve all heard of ‘Slender Man’ and the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ – fictional characters linked to stabbings, self-harm and suicide. They can present a bit like old-fashioned ‘chain letters’, only with a cyber-bully twist – and it can be hard to know whether they’re real, where they come from and what to do about it. The latest of these, characterised by the disturbing image of a black-haired, bug-eyed woman with grotesquely-distorted features, appears to be the ‘Momo Challenge’. ‘Momo’ first came to light last summer, after being supposedly linked to a number of deaths in Argentina, Columbia and India. These links have never been proven, but the game – which is apparently played on social messaging platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, and relies on a user messaging an unknown number and receiving increasingly dangerous tasks – has hit the headlines again this week after a seven-year-old told school friends the ‘Momo’ character would “kill them”.

alexsokolov via Getty Images

The child’s teacher alerted his parents after the boy “made threats” to other children at a primary school in Westhoughton, Bolton, according to the Manchester Evening News. The mum of the seven-year-old then posted a warning to the local ‘Love Westhoughton’ Facebook group (the post has since been removed), in which she said she was “deeply alarmed” to find out her son had made three children cry by telling them ‘Momo’ was going to “go into their room at night and kill them”. She said he had been told about the challenge by other children. “I have one very frightened little boy and some deep concerns about the kids in his school,” she said. “Parent controls are as tight as can be and this still slips through.” The mum, who didn’t want to be identified according to the newspaper, advised other parents to talk to their children to “open up a dialogue about idiots online and try to get ahead of this”.

diego_cervo via Getty Images