Referring to Monday night’s weather-related ‘BGT’ woes, he added: “We would like to stay on the air tonight.”

At the beginning of the show, Dec told viewers that the second live show of the series would be carrying on with “more talent… but hopefully fewer thunderstorms”.

Dec was alluding to what happened during the first live show of the series, when extreme weather in London led to multiple technical hitches, prompting producers to flash up an apology message for more than 10 minutes.

Once the chaos and confusion was done, the show finally reappeared, with Dec telling viewers: “The weather here in London has caused a few technical difficulties which meant some of part one didn’t reach you at home.”

Dec is currently flying solo following regular co-host Ant McPartlin’s announcement that he was taking a break from work commitments to focus on his recovery, having been arrested for drink-driving earlier this year.

These ‘BGT’ live shows mark the second time in their joint career that the presenter has had to host a regular Ant and Dec show by himself, previously going it alone during the final two episodes in the most recent series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, for which he won praise from viewers.

The two usually host ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ together, and it’s not currently known whether Ant will be back in action when the reality show returns later this year.