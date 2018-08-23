Declan Donnelly will get a replacement co-host on his first series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ without Ant McPartlin, the head of ITV has confirmed.

This year, Dec has already flown solo on two episodes of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows, while Ant focussed on his recovery, following his charge for drink-driving.

While we already knew Ant wouldn’t be back for ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ITV Studios boss Kevin Lygo revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival that Dec won’t be going it alone this year.