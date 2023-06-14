Denise Welch Joins The Cast Of Princess Diana Musical And People Are Living For The Camp News

Denise Welch David M. Benett via Getty Images

But now, an even more impressive and beloved thespian is set to play the late monarch on stage.

Who’s ready to see Denise Welch in action as the Queen?

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the Loose Women panellist would be joining the cast of the musical Diana (yes, the one that became a cult classic despite being a critical bomb when it hit Netflix in 2021) when it comes to the London stage later this year.

The TV Choice Award winner will be playing the Queen opposite West End darling Kerry Ellis as Princess Diana, a role she’ll be sharing with Maiya Quansah-Breed.

It didn’t take long for the news of Densy sitting on the throne to spark a big reaction on social media, where people were living for the very camp announcement:

🚨 denise welch in diana the musical concert 🚨 — Daniella (@daniella_ann28) June 14, 2023

DENISE WELCH IS PLAYING THE QUEEN WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT UNIVERSE ARE WE LIVING IN THIS IS UNMISSABLE



Also Kerry Ellis as Princess Di. Can you even. https://t.co/fDRExjSxbD — Ed Theakston (@EdTheakston) June 14, 2023

Denise Welch is playing the Queen in Diana the Musical in concert at the Eventim Apollo. My god. pic.twitter.com/WIZGFkdiS3 — Rhys (@rhysrmann) June 14, 2023

Denise Welch as the Queen is maybe the most iconic British pop culture moment in the 21st Century https://t.co/I7EYzil643 — TW!?K (@imcxllumbtw) June 14, 2023

Denise Welch playing The Queen?! You really can't make it up... two tickets, please! https://t.co/7AW93OHJ9T — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) June 14, 2023

Blessed to be living in a high camp era that brings us Denise Welch appearing in Diana: The Musical — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 14, 2023

“With Loose Woman Denise Welch as the Queen” - my my. pic.twitter.com/jE6hqQriNS — Darcey Buttell (@DarceyButtell) June 14, 2023

Denise welch as the queen in a musical I need to see it 😩 — R (@pleasebeshy) June 14, 2023

“Denise Welch as the Queen” as she should https://t.co/qsO3cr24db — mia ♡ (@miharosex) June 14, 2023

£90 to see Denise Welch sing the “fuck you dress” song https://t.co/tk2zvgACl0 — Teethan the JedBi nr: Post Crisis (@TeethanTheJedi) June 14, 2023

denise welch as the queen in the diana musical ... camp will save us — molly (@mollylihands) June 14, 2023

This incarnation of the Diana musical – which briefly ran on Broadway in 2021 – will be a reimagined concert version at the Eventim Apollo on 4 December.

Although the show was initially met with negative reviews from critics, it gained something of a following when clips from a recorded version on Netflix began going viral, with songs including This Is How You People Dance, Whatever Love Means Anyway, Here Comes James Hewitt, Him & Her (& Him & Her) and The Dress.