The older brother of a seven-year-old boy who died in a suspected arson murder is a convicted drug dealer who was recently released from prison.

Joel Urhie was found dead after a blaze at the family home in Deptford, south-east London on Tuesday. His mother Sophie and 19-year-old sister Sarah escaped by jumping out of a first-floor window.

Police said on Wednesday that Joel’s sister has been released from hospital, but Uhrie’s mother was still being treated.

Sources said one line of inquiry was the attack was gang-related amid reports Joel’s brother Sam, 21, may have been the target.

Court records show Sam was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court, in south-east London, in February 2016.