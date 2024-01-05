Kate Garraway's ITV Colleagues Lead Emotional Tributes Following Husband Derek Draper's Death

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway, pictured together in 2019 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway’s friends and colleagues have been showing their support following the news that her husband Derek Draper has died at the age of 56.

On Friday morning, Kate shared on Instagram that her “darling husband Derek” had died, almost four years after the former political adviser suffered severe health complications when he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” Kate told her followers.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

Kate’s Good Morning Britain colleagues were among the first to pay their respects, with Susanna Reid writing underneath the post: “Our whole hearts are with you all.”

“By your side always,” Richard Arnold commented, while fellow ITV daytime star Lorraine Kelly said: “So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love.”

News presenter Marverine Cole added: “Kate, I am so very sorry. Myself and all my family are sending you, your children and all of your family our heartfelt condolences and love in abundance.”

Loose Women anchor Kaye Adams said: “In every way, you have demonstrated the strength of love. So sorry.”

Comedian Alan Carr also wrote that he was sending “so much love and the deepest condolences”, while reality star Georgia Toffolo – with whom Kate spent time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2019 – said: “I’m so so sorry Kate. I have such fond memories of Derek while he was waiting for you, while you were in the jungle. I loved the way he spoke of your love story. Thinking of you so much.”

Derek and Kate attending Piers Morgan's Christmas party together in December 2019 Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

Following the news, This Morning anchors Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary also paid tribute on air, with the former saying: “We just want to say that all of us here at This Morning our sending our love to you Kate and, of course, Darcey and Billy [the couple’s two teenage children].”

Former politician and occasional GMB presenter Alastair Campbell, who knew Derek from his time as a Labour campaign adviser, wrote on X: “Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll.

“Sad above all for [Kate] and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP.”

Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll. Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 5, 2024

We are sending all of our love to Kate Garraway following the heartbreaking news that her husband, Derek Draper, has died. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wj0H5a6JvO — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) January 5, 2024

Kate Garraway has just announced that her husband Derek has died & that she was 'by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours.'



Sending my thoughts & love to Kate and their family 🤍

Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/ARHiNpEAFO — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 5, 2024

I'm so sad to hear about this.



Derek Draper came from a different Labour tradition to me, but he was always really charming, intellectually curious and mischievous.



All my thoughts with the really lovely Kate Garraway, who gave everything to care for him. They were clearly… https://t.co/vELQs8Vlro — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 5, 2024

We are sending all our love to @KateGarraway following the heart-breaking news that her husband, Derek, has died. Everyone at Global is so saddened by the news. Our thoughts are with Kate & her family at this incredibly sad time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/CppLSy0Or0 — Global (@global) January 5, 2024

Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, has passed away aged 56.



Former Labour adviser Matthew Laza pays tribute with a heart-warming story.@JakeBerry pic.twitter.com/4JuGj8tlDk — TalkTV (@TalkTV) January 5, 2024

After contracting Covid in March 2020, Derek spent over a year in hospital.

The virus caused long-term damage to his organs, leaving him in need of constant care after he returned home in April 2021.

In the years since, Kate had often updated the public on Derek’s condition and how her family were adjusting, most notably in the award-winning documentaries Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.