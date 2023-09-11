Kate Garraway Speaks Candidly About The Realities Of Life With Husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway in the Good Morning Britain studio last month Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has spoken candidly about life at home with her husband Derek Draper in a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times.

In March 2020, Kate confirmed that her husband Derek had been admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid in the early days of the pandemic.

The former political analyst remained in hospital for over a year, much of which was spent in a coma, with Covid causing huge damage to his organs.

He eventually returned home in April 2021, and now receives 21-hour care from Kate herself, as well as carers who come to their family home to look after Derek.

Speaking to The Times, Kate spoke of Derek’s ongoing health issues, which include struggles breathing, issues with his mobility (including speaking up) and what she described as a “sort of Whac-a-Mole” situation with frequent infections in different areas of body.

Kate explained: “The biggest problem is there are so many unknowns.”

Citing an example, the Good Morning Britain host said Derek had recently developed a “weird choking” condition, in which “for absolutely no reason”, he “just [goes] blue”.

“I know I’m very lucky to have him alive,” the presenter said of caring for her husband later in the interview. “But yes, I’m also grieving. And also I don’t feel physically that strong.

“Caring isn’t just emotionally draining but physically exhausting, and I’m aware of the toll it can take on me, just like millions of other carers.”

Elaborating on the “crisis” faced by herself and other people who find themselves caring for loved ones, Kate said people find themselves “drowning trying to navigate through the care system”.

“It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate also spoke about the impact of Derek’s condition on his own mental health.

“The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed,” she shared.

Kate also revealed that she’s awaiting the outcome of a decision about Derek’s care that could see it being dramatically reduced, or even “removed completely”, according to The Times.

“It won’t work, will it?” she lamented. “It simply isn’t safe for him to be left unattended, and I don’t know what will happen at that point.

“Even if I gave up my job and became his sole carer, I would have to stay awake 24 hours a day, and I don’t have the specialist skills he needs.”

However, Kate was adamant she will “keep battling the system”, for both Derek and the “millions of others struggling too”.

“If I don’t, who will?” she questioned.

Throughout Derek’s illness, Kate has been candid while giving updates on his condition, most notably in the documentaries Finding Derek and Caring For Derek, both of which won National Television Awards.

Per The Times, Kate currently has a third documentary about Derek in the works, and just released a follow-up to her 2021 book The Power Of Hope, titled The Strength Of Love.