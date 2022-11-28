The cast of Derry Girls via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has shared her disbelief after Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese revealed he’s a fan of the Channel 4 sitcom.

The screenwriter shared a video on Twitter of Scorsese speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago in October.

The film-maker – whose hits include Goodfellas, Wolf Of Wall Street and Taxi Driver – was asked what he was watching at the moment, to which he replied: “I watched, the other night, Derry Girls.”

He was then seen raising his fist in respect, prompting cheers from the audience.

After a pause, he added: “Those nuns…”

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

Reacting to the clip, Lisa tweeted: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Our Lady Immaculate College principal Sister Michaels, also tweeted: “Good morning. I’m ded (sic).”

Scorsese is not the only A-list fan of the show, however, as earlier this year, Siobhan was stunned when Brad Pitt revealed he had “seen every season”, describing it as “fantastic”.

She tweeted: “WTF... My plan to get closer to Brad is definitely working. Playing the long game works.”

The hit Channel 4 sitcom ended its three-season run in May with a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.

It aired the day after the final episode of series three, which saw Clare discover hat her father had been taken to hospital after suffering an aneurysm.

The final moments showed his coffin being carried into a church, with the cast all gathering at Clare’s the side.

As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, with the first series becoming Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004 and the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.