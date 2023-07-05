This Is Love Island's Best Season, I Don't Care What The Ratings Say

ITV The Love Island boys during the Raunchy Race challenge.

During the summertime, we’ve got football and Love Island to look forward to. Similar to football, some seasons of the hit reality TV show are better than others. There are standout players, explosive events, and shocking wins. But, for the past couple of years, Love Island has started to feel a bit flat.

As each season came and went, it felt like we were watching the same thing play out over and over again. It also became clear that some contestants were more interested in brand deals than actually finding love.

Advertisement

So it’s no surprise that some Brits decided to tap out of this season. 1.3 million viewers watched the first episode of season 10 - a million less than this time last year. In 2022 the first episode of the season saw 2.4 million tune in, four years ago a whopping 3.3 million tuned in.

However, despite the feelings of monotony, some of us still decided to tune in for another year. As season 10 began, it initially felt like any other season. But, as the weeks went on, the drama started to unfold.

Ne-Yo leading the girls to Casa Amor is ICONIC. Nah this is the best season EVER. He waved them off 😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland — Sophie Fox (@sophiefox1) June 30, 2023

This is the best love island has been in all 10 seasons. I have never seen TV sit on my screen. #LoveIsland — Grace. (@graceomondi_) June 30, 2023

Advertisement

This is the best season of Love Island ever. Nah man , producers you deserve a round of applause — Dedicated Asake Stan Account (@paulchikeo) June 30, 2023

This season is never beating the allegations of being THE BEST SEASON OF ALL TIME because what hahahahaha #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zlrIYgCVYD — Jodie (@wdymjodie1) June 30, 2023

This season has been the gift that keeps on giving. The contestants feel like a breath of fresh air. I don’t get the sense that they’ve come on to the show for anything other than finding love and having a great summer. There’s a range of different personalities too.

And it’s not just that – this is the most diverse season we’ve seen.

We had contestant Ruchee Gurung (who has now left) she told The Daily Mail that “There hasn’t been anyone that looks quite like me but also being from Nepal, it’s such a small country, and usually if someone is on TV they are Vietnamese, Filipino or Chinese but being from such a small country I am so happy and proud to represent.”

Advertisement

Then we have Catherine Agbaje – a Black Irish contestant – bombshell Whitney Adebayo from London, semi-professional football player Tyrique Hyde and model Ella Thomas. It’s been a joy to see multiple Black women on my TV screen every night.

The producers have also upped the game this season. They brought back contestant Molly Marsh who left in a shocking exit and they even managed to get Ne-Yo to perform in the villa who then whisked the girls away to Casa Amor.