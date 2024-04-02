Dev Patel at the Monkey Man premiere last month Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Dev Patel revealed that “everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong” when he suffered an injury on the set of his directorial debut, Monkey Man.

The former Skins actor, who stars in the upcoming action movie, opened up to US talk show host Jimmy Fallon last week about breaking his hand during the film’s first action scene.

“I’m basically, I’m a crash test dummy and my co-star is using my face to break every piece of porcelain in this bathroom and my hand, I heard it snap. I was like ‘This is not good,’” said Dev on The Tonight Show.

“And I knew, you know, you’ve got 450 people on an island, and if I go down, the film goes down. And you know, we had a purpose during a really prickly time in history.”

Dev, who recently described making Monkey Man as the “most demanding thing” he’s done in his life, said he told his producer to not say anything and “keep filming”.

“By the end of the day, my hand was like an elephant’s foot. And we couldn’t afford to put a cast on and VFX it out of this movie,” said Dev, adding that they got a “cheap medical private jet” and flew to Jakarta to keep a “Covid bubble” while they shot the film.

He continued: “The doctor put a screw in my hand and he goes, ’You cannot put more than a pound or two of pressure on this thing, otherwise it’s like pulling a bent nail out of wood, you will ruin your bone.”

Dev said he went straight back to the set where he was throwing himself and “bouncing off a window” the next day.

The film’s crew would later make a T-shirt inspired by an X-ray of his hand, according to the actor.

“They call it ‘the one screw that kept this production alive,’” said Dev before presenting the host with the tee in question.

Dev’s Monkey Man is currently sporting an enviable 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes after the film premiered at the SXSW Film & TV Festival last month.

The movie is set to hit cinemas later this week.