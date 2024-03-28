Sam Taylor-Johnson Breaks Silence On Rumours Husband Aaron Will Be The Next James Bond

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson pictured in 2022 CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT via Getty Images

As everyone eagerly waits to find out if there is any truth in those rumours that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next James Bond, his wife Sam has shared her thoughts.

Now, Sam – who directed the new Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black – has weighed in on the rumours. But she made sure to choose her words carefully when questioned on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Asked by host Jonathan about the 007 rumours, Sam joked: “You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director.”

She added: “Carry on speculating. [Aaron would] be great.”

Sam and Aaron at the 2017 Baftas Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Aaron himself has also been tight-lipped on the speculation. He was recently asked by Numero magazine about the rumours, to which he responded: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

In another interview with Rolling Stone UK, he delivered a similarly rehearsed response.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said. “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s edition of The Jonathan Ross Show, Sam elaborated about what it’s been like to direct her husband. The couple met on the set of Sam’s directorial debut Nowhere Boy, a musical biopic in which Aaron played John Lennon.

Speaking about working with her husband, Sam said: “It’s really interesting. When I directed Nowhere Boy, he wasn’t my husband. When I directed A Million Little Pieces he was.”

She added: “He gets very intense. It’s quite interesting depending on what character he’s playing. Nocturnal Animals for example, was very hard. He was not washing, his nails were really long, he was drinking and he was watching a lot of serial killer documentaries.

“He wanted to be toxic from the inside in order to play such a toxic character. There was one morning when he woke up and thought the bed was on fire but we were actually saging him.”

Their relationship has often been the subject of media attention due to their 23-year age gap. At the time of filming Nowhere Boy, Aaron was reported to be around 18 or 19, while Sam was 42.