Everyone is talking about Aaron Taylor-Johnson right now.

News emerged today that the British actor has reportedly been chosen as the next James Bond, after years of speculation about who would be stepping up to play 007 after Daniel Craig.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it,” a source told The Sun. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

EON Productions, the company behind the Bond films, is reportedly due to begin shooting this year.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The actor is known for his roles in films like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Kick-Ass, Nocturnal Animals and Tenet, and is also set to star as the Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter this year.

Aaron also met his wife on the set of one of his films, and has been happily married since 2012.

Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Wife?

Aaron is married to Sam Taylor-Johnson, who he met while playing John Lennon in her directorial debut Nowhere Boy.

Sam is also known for directing films like Fifty Shades of Grey along with the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black.

Their relationship has often been the subject of press attention due to their 23-year age gap. At the time of filming Nowhere Boy, Aaron was 19 and Sam was 42.

However the actor has insisted that the age difference doesn’t affect their relationship at all.

“I don’t really analyse our relationship,” he told Mr.Porter in 2017. “I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We’re just in synch.”

Sam also told The Sunday Times in 2017 that although her husband has an “old soul”, adding: “My friends call him Benjamin Button because he has – on the outside – such youth, and on the inside, he is so wise and settled,” she said. “He likes being at home and cooking for the family. He likes walking the dogs. He loves his chickens – he collects the eggs and makes breakfast for everyone.”

Do The Couple Have Any Children?

Yes, they welcomed children Wylda Rae and Romy Hero in July 2010 and January 2012, respectively.

Aaron is also stepdad to Sam’s two daughters, Angelica and Jessie, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling. The couple separated in September 2008 after 11 years of marriage.

Back in 2010, Aaron told People that that prospect of being a dad was “not scary” because he was already a stepdad, so “the nerves have sort of gone.”

He added that Sam is a “wonderful woman” and “fantastic mother”.

More recently, Aaron gave a rare insight into family life with his wife and kids during an August 2023 interview with Esquire.