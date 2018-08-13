Devastated Parents Call For More Research After Newborn Son Dies From Cold Sore Virus

Parents who lost their newborn baby son to the cold sore virus are campaigning for more awareness and research about the infection that can be passed on by a single kiss. Sarah Higson and James de Malplaquet’s son Kit died 13 days after he was born after contracting neonatal herpes, which is caused by the caused by the HSV1 virus or the cold sore virus. It kills over 65 babies a year but Kit’s parents say there is a shocking lack of awareness about this. Kit was born healthy at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year, but was taken into special care with low blood sugar when he was a few hours old. He was “incredibly sleepy” and didn’t wake for feeding or respond to pain, such as when his heel was pricked for blood tests, his parents say. “We were told that he was just a ‘sleepy baby’ and not to worry,” they write on their website.

Sarah Higson Baby Kit died 13 days after he was born.

Kit was discharged from special care and went home after eight days. But when he was nine days old he was back in a different hospital, struggling to feed and not waking up at all. “We were admitted to the children’s hospital where staff recognised immediately that something wasn’t right but didn’t know what; with a blood test showing infection markers, the doctors suspected a bacterial infection. This was despite the fact he’d been on antibiotics for three days in special care,” Kit’s parents say. “Over the next few days, Kit got a bit better and then much worse day by day until on his twelfth day he was rushed by ambulance to intensive care at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. There they did everything they could to save him but it was too late and he died early the next morning. “Standing by helpless as a doctor performed CPR on our baby’s tiny swollen and bleeding body is a memory which will haunt us forever.”

Sarah Higson Sarah Higson and James de Malplaquet with their baby, Kit.

Tests the day after Kit’s death confirmed he had HSV1, the herpes or cold sore virus. The doctors asked if the parents or anyone who visited Kit had recently had cold sores. The couple don’t know how he contracted the virus - tests showed Sarah had no signs of it and James hadn’t had a cold sore in years. Sarah and James say the hospital didn’t do tests for a viral infection while Kit was alive, going against some guidance for babies with his symptoms, and so he wasn’t given antiviral medication and had “no chance” against the infection which took over his tiny body. “It soon became clear that Kit’s death had been preventable and that the lack of knowledge around the transmission, recognition and treatment of the virus had led to his tragic and untimely death,” they write. Now, nearly a year on from his death on 29 September 2017, his parents have set up a charity, The Kit Tarka Foundation. Tarka - the name of a fictional otter - was Kit’s middle name, given to him because of Sarah’s love of swimming and James’ love of otters.

Sarah Higson Sarah Higson and James de Malplaquet.