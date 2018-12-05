Police in Devon have been left by stumped after spotting a van travelling with a gigantic Christmas tree on its roof.
A speed camera image, captured on the A38 in Plymouth, shows a silver vehicle somehow moving along with a huge tree – we’re talking the size of the one on your nearest high street – on top.
The bizarre photo has been shared on Twitter by PC Jane Bickley:
Labelling the image “shocking”, she said: “We all know it’s a hectic time of year in the run up to Christmas...but please consider the suitability of your vehicle if transporting such a large load.”
Now, obviously this is a very serious matter… but the tweet has brought out some people’s silly sides:
We’re saying nothing.