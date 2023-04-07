Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals Staggering Amount He Pays For Sampling Sting's Every Breath You Take

Sting and Diddy in 2018 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs must pay – for Every Breath You Take.

The former rapper-turned-media mogul famously sampled the 1983 Sting song on I’ll Be Missing You, a 1997 tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., featuring Faith Evans.

However, he failed to ask Sting for permission to use the sample at the time – and it’s still costing him.

Sting confirmed as much during a 2018 Breakfast Club interview, when co-host Charlamagne tha God asked if “Diddy has to pay you two grand a day” for sampling the song.

“Yeah, for the rest of his life,” Sting claimed. “We’re very good friends, though.”

Diddy made a correction on Wednesday.

“Nope,” he wrote on Twitter with a resurfaced clip of The Breakfast Club interview. “5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting!”

The UK singer told Rolling Stone in 2003 that rappers “just take your shit, put it on a record and deal with the legality later”. He said he first learned about “I’ll Be Missing You” from his friend Sir Elton John.

“Elton John told me, ‘You gotta hear [it], you’re gonna be a millionaire!’” Sting told the outlet. “I said, ‘I am a millionaire!’ He said, ’You’re gonna be a millionaire twice over!’ I put a couple of my kids through college with the proceeds, and me and [Diddy] are good pals still.”

Juice WRLD, who died in 2019, sampled Sting’s Shape Of My Heart for his Billboard-charting Lucid Dreams in 2017.