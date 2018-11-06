Parents looking for ways to reduce their child’s asthma symptoms should consider buying more fish such as salmon, trout and sardines, new research suggests.

A clinical trial led by La Trobe University, Melbourne, found children with asthma who followed a healthy Mediterranean diet enriched with fatty fish had improved lung function after six months.

Lead researcher Maria Papamichael said the findings added to a growing body of evidence that a healthy diet could improve childhood asthma.

“We already know that a diet high in fat, sugar and salt can influence the development of asthma in children and now we have evidence that it’s also possible to manage asthma symptoms through healthy eating,” Papamichael said. “Fatty fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory properties. Our study shows eating fish just twice a week can significantly decrease lung inflammation in children with asthma.”