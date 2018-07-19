PA Wire/PA Images Work and Pensions secretary Esther McVey has announced that the claimants will be receiving back-payments totalling 150m.

The government has made a U-turn by announcing it will pay back thousands of disability benefit claimants in full after about 70,000 people were underpaid.

On Wednesday the Department for Work and Pensions announced that payments for disabled people who lost out when they were transferred to employment and support allowance (ESA) would be backdated to the date they moved onto the benefit.

At first, the government said up to £150m would never be paid back because the arrears would only stretch back to October 2014, meaning some people would never have been repaid.

The Work and Pensions secretary, Esther McVey, announced the Government would be ditching the policy, and would now repay claimants back to 2011.

Campaigners said the move could increase the number of claimants receiving payments from 70,000 to 250,000, with some in line for an additional £10,000.

A scathing report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday denounced the DWP’s “appalling” handling of the problem and said it should rethink the decision not to reimburse earlier underpayments dating back to 2011.

In a written statement to the Commons released hours after the committee’s report, McVey said her department had reassessed its responsibilities under the Social Security Act and was now ready to repay all arrears.

“Where we have already corrected cases and paid arrears from October 21 2014 we will review the case again and pay any additional arrears that are due prior to that date,” McVey said.

“I hope this will help members to provide reassurance to their constituents who think they may have been affected that they will receive all the money they are entitled to.”

Some 400 workers have been taken on by the DWP to review cases and £40m has already been paid out.

Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier welcomed the move.

“I was appalled by the department’s apparent indifference to correcting its mistakes,” said Hillier.